Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

DSGX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.96. 6,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,288. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

