Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $95.37 and a one year high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.02%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

