Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 143,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,374. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

