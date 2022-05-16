Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 611 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 1.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,533,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,161,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.12. 19,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.37. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $136.31 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

