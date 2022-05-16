Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.05-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE CW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.47. 4,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,086. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.17.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $565,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $99,217.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $7,062,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 638.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 43,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

