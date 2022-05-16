Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $1.35

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004575 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $623.48 million and $106.60 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,617.62 or 1.00036229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00107713 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,747,157,854 coins and its circulating supply is 460,273,613 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

