Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) to post $173.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.80 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $155.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $719.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.39 million to $754.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $705.09 million, with estimates ranging from $642.30 million to $769.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

NYSE:CUBI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,323. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,419 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 325,616 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,603,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

