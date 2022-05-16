CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UAN stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.17. The company had a trading volume of 98,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83. CVR Partners has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.