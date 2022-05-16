Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Hits One Day Volume of $20,031.00

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $20,031.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.60 or 0.00160931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004432 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00439571 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

