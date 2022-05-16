Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 54.1% in April

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,145. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

