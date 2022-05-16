Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 54.1% in April

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,145. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.
