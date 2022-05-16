Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,211 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

