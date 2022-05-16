Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.