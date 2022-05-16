Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOG opened at $191.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.29 and its 200 day moving average is $220.55. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $181.83 and a 12-month high of $249.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.