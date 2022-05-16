Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 71,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 58,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 167,264 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

