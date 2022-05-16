Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $149,278.35 and approximately $9,829.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00510761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.48 or 1.67824021 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,250,476 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.