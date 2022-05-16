DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,309.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $29,309.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00518488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,960.15 or 1.73723984 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

