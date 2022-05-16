DeHive (DHV) Market Capitalization Tops $506,717.94

DeHive (DHV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $506,717.94 and $26,364.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00519462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,852.83 or 1.72887245 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008536 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

