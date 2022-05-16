Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Update

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,639.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the third quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $198.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.68. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

