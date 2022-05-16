DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

XRAY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 54,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,842,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,113 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

