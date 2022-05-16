Deri Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $350,399.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $350,399.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00522410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,090.92 or 1.78858049 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 466,705,980 coins and its circulating supply is 162,360,306 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.