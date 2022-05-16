Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target to $11.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INDI. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of INDI opened at $6.94 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,945. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

