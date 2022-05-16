Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.89) to €27.00 ($28.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

DTEGY stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.6704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

