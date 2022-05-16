Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $138.00

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.70), with a volume of 519949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.75).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.98. The firm has a market cap of £610.31 million and a PE ratio of 22.15.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

