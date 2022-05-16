Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DXT. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$403.94 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$201.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$187.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

