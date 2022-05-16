DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Reaches $0.0156 on Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $191,764.76 and approximately $6,852.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

