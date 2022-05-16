Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.00). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

