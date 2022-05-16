Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.84. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCOM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. 4,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,988. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

