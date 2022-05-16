Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.68, but opened at $29.79. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

