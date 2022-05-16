Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $11.58 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $11.58 billion and approximately $631.39 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEI (DEI) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00224685 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003043 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

