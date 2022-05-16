Donut Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $165,817.94 and $229.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donut has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00517036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,799.54 or 1.72572886 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

