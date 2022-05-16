Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $28.11

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $28.98. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 255 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 68.83% and a net margin of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.31%.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 33,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.