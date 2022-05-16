Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 224,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.02.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,098,000 after buying an additional 236,083 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after buying an additional 249,793 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $28,192,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

