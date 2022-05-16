Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 224,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.02.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,098,000 after buying an additional 236,083 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after buying an additional 249,793 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $28,192,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.
About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.