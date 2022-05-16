DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $2.82 on Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00009299 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $270,882.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00506319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,738.65 or 1.63966883 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008435 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.