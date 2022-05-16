Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 565.1 days.

DFRYF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. Dufry has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $72.57.

Get Dufry alerts:

About Dufry (Get Rating)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.