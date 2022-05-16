Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
DUK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.67.
In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Duke Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
