Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DUK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.67.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Duke Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

