Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$5.29 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.40.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
