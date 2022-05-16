Dvision Network (DVI) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.39 Million

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $55.39 million and $768,818.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,996,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

