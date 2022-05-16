DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading 8.3% Higher

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.19. 2,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 92,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.59. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $15,425,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 69,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

