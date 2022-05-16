Dynex Capital, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Shares of DX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. 1,237,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,803. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $595.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dynex Capital by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

