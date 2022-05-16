Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

DX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of DX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,286. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

