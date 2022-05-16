E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.13.

Get E Automotive alerts:

Shares of EINC opened at C$8.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.49. E Automotive has a one year low of C$8.20 and a one year high of C$26.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of C$420.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.22.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.