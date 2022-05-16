e-Money Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $820,670.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, e-Money has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $820,670.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00522605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,162.87 or 1.76011290 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004768 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

