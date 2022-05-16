Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $71.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EGLE stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 3,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,449. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.22%.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

