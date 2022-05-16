Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Eastern has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

