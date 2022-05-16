EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Large Volume Increase

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 331,725 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $20.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,609,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 73,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 866,461 shares during the last quarter.

About EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

