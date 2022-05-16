Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Get Educational Development alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.