Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,997 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW opened at $97.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,581 shares of company stock valued at $30,556,623 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

