eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
EGAN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,560. eGain has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $301.34 million, a P/E ratio of 313.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
