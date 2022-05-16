Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.49 million and $24,926.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00226192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016540 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,564,564 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

