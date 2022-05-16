Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.03 billion.

OTCMKTS ESALY traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $43.72. 14,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,880. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. Eisai has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

